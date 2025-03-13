Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 patch brings mod support, barber shop, and over 1,000 changes like this: "Mutt can no longer enter the fighting arena in the Jewish quarter"
He's a gentile
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting a trifecta of updates today, as patch 1.2 fixes over 1,000 issues, the free barber shop DLC is added, and dedicated Steam modding support is introduced.
Patch 1.2 is "the result of five months of work focused on refining and improving the game experience." There is an astronomically long list of fixes and changes, so rather than going through them all, I'm just going to highlight some that stood out to me.
Aside from the standard performance and stability improvements, the most important change is "Mutt can no longer enter the fighting arena in the Jewish quarter." Maybe it's because he's not Jewish, or maybe it's because he's not a fighter. The dying animations and ragdoll effects for cows and bulls have been improved, and there's also been a rebalance of how quickly food can spoil, so you won't have to cook as often, and Henry has a stronger liver now, as the threshold that determines when he passes out from drunkenness has also been changed.
Sneaky players will be happy to learn pickpocketing difficulty has been rebalanced, stealth stats for all clothes have been changed, "new clothing and equipment specifically supporting stealth gameplay" has been added, and being hit will no longer stop you from drawing your weapon, so you'll always be ready to retaliate if caught. On the flip side, though, there's now a short delay after you attack an enemy while not locked on, so no more spamming attacks to win fights. Enemies also shouldn't "unreasonably" whip out ranged weapons in melee fights, so you don't need to worry about bringing a sword to a crossbow fight.
The NPCs should be more immersive overall, as their daily schedules have been improved, as well as a plethora of animations related to their day-to-day lives and chores. If you want to read the full list of changes, check out the patch notes, right here.
Henry will now have access to a barber thanks to the first of several planned free DLC. You can trim his hair and give him a beard or a shave. Whatever your choice, he'll gain a charisma boost for a time after a shearing session.
Modders will now be able to change over 300 elements of the game, from UI features to combat mechanics to RPG elements to AI behavior, so everything from tweaks to full game overhauls should now be possible.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
If you want to know more, there will be a developer update stream on March 20 you can keep an eye out for. The update is live now though.
While you're here, check out our list of the best RPGs you can play right now.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
From Skyrim to Baldur's Gate 3, spiders are universally horrible – but Avowed finds a way to make them worse than ever
After a landmark RPG, Disco Elysium mobile wants to "captivate the TikTok user," which is maybe the worst thing I've ever read in my entire life