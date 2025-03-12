Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has another secret skill, and this one is an absolute game changer - looking down makes you duck under branches while riding your horse

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is stunning us all with its immersion and hidden skills, and this one will help you defeat the game's deadliest enemies of all: branches and fallen logs.

Have you ever been trotting through the beautiful wilderness of Bohemia and been knocked clean off your horse by a pesky branch you didn't notice? It's downright embarrassing, but fortunately, there's a very easy way to avoid them – just look down.

This secret skill is shared by FabioDracul on YouTube in a video that shows them simply looking down at their horse's mane while exploring a forest path littered with fallen trees and branches. "I heard that I can duck by looking down," they say, before exclaiming, "I can duck by looking down!"

KCD2 Secret Skill Unlocked: Ducking - YouTube Watch On

This is an absolute game-changer. No longer will you have to circle round debris or awkwardly remount your horse after nearly having your head smashed in. It isn't a guaranteed get-under-the-branch-free card, though. You still have to use your, well, head. If a beam is clearly too low to even duck under, you won't magically crawl. So, if you see a log at a slant, aim for the highest point and then look down to shimmy beneath the obstacle.

I wish this existed in Red Dead Redemption 2 . I'm replaying it right now, and if I look away for even a second while galloping, I risk being knocked to the ground.

This is just one of many hidden skills that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has. Did you know that if you wear a blacksmith apron and gloves, you'll get a bonus for your craftsmanship skill? And if you wear glasses, you get a buff for your scholarship skill, which means you can read books faster. Maybe Henry is a bit short-sighted and just doesn't realize it.

There's even a system that dictates what kind of objects NPCs will pick up from the floor. Rich ones wouldn't dare to be caught grabbing food off the street, but they'll pick up valuable jewelry instead. I love little details like these.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors