Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has another secret skill, and this one is an absolute game changer - looking down makes you duck under branches while riding your horse

So simple, yet so effective

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Horses
(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is stunning us all with its immersion and hidden skills, and this one will help you defeat the game's deadliest enemies of all: branches and fallen logs.

Have you ever been trotting through the beautiful wilderness of Bohemia and been knocked clean off your horse by a pesky branch you didn't notice? It's downright embarrassing, but fortunately, there's a very easy way to avoid them – just look down.

This secret skill is shared by FabioDracul on YouTube in a video that shows them simply looking down at their horse's mane while exploring a forest path littered with fallen trees and branches. "I heard that I can duck by looking down," they say, before exclaiming, "I can duck by looking down!"

KCD2 Secret Skill Unlocked: Ducking - YouTube KCD2 Secret Skill Unlocked: Ducking - YouTube
Watch On

This is an absolute game-changer. No longer will you have to circle round debris or awkwardly remount your horse after nearly having your head smashed in. It isn't a guaranteed get-under-the-branch-free card, though. You still have to use your, well, head. If a beam is clearly too low to even duck under, you won't magically crawl. So, if you see a log at a slant, aim for the highest point and then look down to shimmy beneath the obstacle.

I wish this existed in Red Dead Redemption 2. I'm replaying it right now, and if I look away for even a second while galloping, I risk being knocked to the ground.

This is just one of many hidden skills that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has. Did you know that if you wear a blacksmith apron and gloves, you'll get a bonus for your craftsmanship skill? And if you wear glasses, you get a buff for your scholarship skill, which means you can read books faster. Maybe Henry is a bit short-sighted and just doesn't realize it.

There's even a system that dictates what kind of objects NPCs will pick up from the floor. Rich ones wouldn't dare to be caught grabbing food off the street, but they'll pick up valuable jewelry instead. I love little details like these.

Once you've tried out the new ducking trick, check out some of the best RPGs you can play right now.

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

