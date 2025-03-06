Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting its new 1.2 update soon, and it sounds absolutely massive as Warhorse reveals there are "34 pages of patch notes"

Patch 1.2 is going to be big

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 screenshot showing a group of medieval men sitting at a table with food, cheering together with wooden mugs of beer lifted high
(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

A month has passed now since Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 first released, and players are chomping at the bit for Warhorse Studio's next update – an update that, thankfully, sounds as though it'll be downright massive.

Patch 1.2 isn't here just yet, but it's set to drop sometime this month and will bring some of the biggest changes to the sequel since its February release. Between mod support and other hotly anticipated features, Warhorse Studios has a lot in store for players – in fact, the team has at least 34 pages worth of patch notes set to accompany 1.2 under its belt already. Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, the studio's PR manager, confirms as much in a recent post.

"Seems like we have 34 pages of patch notes for the upcoming 1.2 patch," writes the lead, a gif of tape being used to seal a water tank with the text "FIXED" attached. That sounds like more than just a few bug fixes, though, and after yesterday's reveal of the free "Barber Mode" DLC coming "mid-March," there's no telling what else will launch with 1.2 – or when the update itself will release as we're quickly approaching the mid-March mark.

The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 roadmap shared previously by Warhorse indicates there's more to come than just the free barber DLC, too – players can expect Hardcore Mode, making the game even more challenging, as well as horse racing. This summer, another update will bring the paid Brushes with Death expansion, while a fall patch is set to add another with Legacy of the Forge and a winter one with Mysteria Ecclesiae.

Playing the medieval RPG yourself? Here are some Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 tips and tricks to help get you started.

