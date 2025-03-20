Hell Clock is a roguelike action RPG that asks what if a Path of Exile league only took 20 minutes, and it's just got a new Steam demo

News
By published

Clock's ticking

Promising roguelike and action RPG mashup Hell Clock is getting a new Steam demo you can play now.

We got another glimpse at the game at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, offering up glimpses of Path of Exile-inspired gameplay and Hades-like aesthetics in the art style. As we come to a close, we get the news that another demo is available to try now. Don't mind if I do.

When it comes to gameplay, Hell Clock wears its Path of Exile and Diablo influences on its sleeve. There's plenty of build tinkering to do as you blast your way through hordes of baddies with your pistols or dice 'em up in a whirlwind of knives. There is also a rather sizable skill tree, naturally.

What makes this one different, however, is the roguelike elements more akin to Hades or Dead Cells. As you perfect your build, you'll manage to descend deeper into the danger on each run, eventually making it through a three-act story campaign and endgame.

As for the story, Hell Clock puts a supernatural twist on the War of Canudos, an event in 19th-century Brazillian history that saw 25,000 men, women, and children massacred by the newly formed Brazilian Republic. Here, though, the village of Canudos was the site of a secret battle between Heaven and Hell.

Here's the story blurb from Steam:

"Play as Pajeú, a warrior who earned his freedom in battle, fighting to rescue the soul of The Counselor—his mentor and spiritual leader of Canudos. With each descent, time bends, and your powers grow as you face ever-stronger horrors commanding the dark forces that claimed The Counselor's head and trapped his soul."

You can play Hell Clock on Steam now.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

See more PC Gaming News
Iain Harris
Deputy News Editor

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Standing below the imposing Monolith in Empyreal with a glaive equipped, this is a piece of key art from the game
This looter slasher mashes up Remnant 2 with shades of Final Fantasy 14 and lashings of special moves, all in an action-packed Steam Next Fest demo
Shape of Dreams heroes stand around a fire
Someone combined Diablo and League of Legends for a roguelike co-op MOBA with Risk of Rain energy, and it deserves the hype it's getting in Steam Next Fest
Haste Broken Worlds
I've waited 3 years for this high-speed roguelike-flavored runner, and now that it's finally playable in Steam Next Fest my eyeballs can hardly keep up
The First Berserker: Khazan protagonist
Steam Next Fest hasn’t even started, but I’m already obsessed with the subtly Soulslike demo for this “hardcore” action RPG with over 3,000 reviews of its own
Rise of Rebellion
An apparent ex-FromSoftware dev has a janky action RPG in Steam Next Fest, so obviously I had to play it – and yep, the opening shot is straight out of Dark Souls
A screenshot shows the pixel art characters of Angeline Era floating through stars.
The devs of a legendary indie Zelda-like have a new retro action game with "bumpslash" combat, and its Steam Next Fest demo is a gem: "Fans of Ys, take note!"
Latest in Action RPGs
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows draws attention of Japan's Prime Minister, who says "defacing a shrine is out of the question" in real life, but politicians acknowledge "freedom of expression must be respected" in the game
Diablo 4 lunar event
Blizzard came up with Diablo 4's most powerful item modifiers at the last minute: "Literally, we had 2 weeks left in the development schedule"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds beat Monster Hunter World, Capcom's previous defining mega-hit, by 40% in US launch month sales
The First Berserker: Khazan screenshot showing the protagonist fighting a yeti
With lots of loot and focused levels and missions, Soulslike RPG The First Berserker: Khazan is giving me all the right Nioh vibes: "Players aren't required to grind to farm for decent items and make progress"
Monster Hunter wilds screenshot showing a Rathian chasing a hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds' new event quests give you an even better way to farm Decorations, and a brand new headpiece
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds director joined an online hunt in the new action RPG himself "only to promptly cart before anyone else" did: "I feel bad about that"
Latest in News
The Last of Us
The Last of Us 2 Remastered finally gives the most underrated character from Part 1 the love he deserves by making him one of two new playable heroes in the roguelike mode No Return
Fantastic Four #30
Thanks to Doctor Doom, Ben Grimm is no longer the Thing and his kids don't even recognize him in Fantastic Four #30
The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2
First trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 sees Maggie fight a bear, Hershel plot revenge, and Negan give Lucille a terrifying upgrade
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows channels the MCU with an intro that celebrates Ezio, Altair, and other heroes from the series' 17-year history
"Valve would never ship another game": Former exec forced Half-Life publisher's hand by saying Gabe Newell and the team would pivot away from game dev
Witcher comics Geralt
"Something for true collectors": CD Projekt CEO shares his nostalgia for the "super retro" Witcher comics that are coming out in English for the first time
More about action rpg
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows draws attention of Japan's Prime Minister, who says "defacing a shrine is out of the question" in real life, but politicians acknowledge "freedom of expression must be respected" in the game
Diablo 4 lunar event

Blizzard came up with Diablo 4's most powerful item modifiers at the last minute: "Literally, we had 2 weeks left in the development schedule"
Pioner appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

Grim Soviet sci-fi inspired FPS Pioner reveals more of its MMO gameplay in a new trailer
See more latest
Most Popular
Pioner appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Grim Soviet sci-fi inspired FPS Pioner reveals more of its MMO gameplay in a new trailer
The Last of Us
The Last of Us 2 Remastered finally gives the most underrated character from Part 1 the love he deserves by making him one of two new playable heroes in the roguelike mode No Return
South of Midnight appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
From giant catfish to tortured trees, South of Midnight has an eclectic cast of creatures in need of some serious therapy
Romestead appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Romestead is a new co-op survival game where you've got to beat the hordes of undead to rebuild ancient Rome
Industria 2 appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Escape a parallel dimension being consumed by AI in creepy, atmospheric FPS Industria 2
Hawthorn appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Skyrim's lead designer is just part of the RPG royalty bringing this sandbox world filled with anthropomorphic animals to life
Neighbors: Suburban Warfare appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Turn quiet streets into a comedic combat zone with slaphappy PvP Neighbours: Suburban Warfare
Bionic Bay appearing at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Check out Bionic Bay's frantic physics fueled racing in this new Future Games Show trailer
Shelf Forge appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Let your imagination run wild as you take down wayward toys in roguelike FPS Shelf Heroes
Chains of Freedom appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Chains of Freedom is a brutal turn-based strategy game where nothing can be trusted, except the sharpness of a mutant's talons