Hell Clock is a roguelike action RPG that asks what if a Path of Exile league only took 20 minutes, and it's just got a new Steam demo
Clock's ticking
Promising roguelike and action RPG mashup Hell Clock is getting a new Steam demo you can play now.
We got another glimpse at the game at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, offering up glimpses of Path of Exile-inspired gameplay and Hades-like aesthetics in the art style. As we come to a close, we get the news that another demo is available to try now. Don't mind if I do.
When it comes to gameplay, Hell Clock wears its Path of Exile and Diablo influences on its sleeve. There's plenty of build tinkering to do as you blast your way through hordes of baddies with your pistols or dice 'em up in a whirlwind of knives. There is also a rather sizable skill tree, naturally.
What makes this one different, however, is the roguelike elements more akin to Hades or Dead Cells. As you perfect your build, you'll manage to descend deeper into the danger on each run, eventually making it through a three-act story campaign and endgame.
As for the story, Hell Clock puts a supernatural twist on the War of Canudos, an event in 19th-century Brazillian history that saw 25,000 men, women, and children massacred by the newly formed Brazilian Republic. Here, though, the village of Canudos was the site of a secret battle between Heaven and Hell.
Here's the story blurb from Steam:
"Play as Pajeú, a warrior who earned his freedom in battle, fighting to rescue the soul of The Counselor—his mentor and spiritual leader of Canudos. With each descent, time bends, and your powers grow as you face ever-stronger horrors commanding the dark forces that claimed The Counselor's head and trapped his soul."
You can play Hell Clock on Steam now.
If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.
