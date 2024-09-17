EA says Respawn is working on "the final chapter" of Star Wars Jedi, and over 40 million people have played the first 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Fallen Order developer Respawn is working on "the final chapter" of the series. We already knew a third game was in active development, but this is the first we've heard of the end of protagonist Cal Kestis' story.

Laura Miele, president of entertainment and technology at publisher EA, discussed the series as part of the company's future plans. "Over 40 million Star Wars fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jedi," she said. "Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players." Miele notably doesn't specify part three, but unless there's already somehow a part four in the works, we can assume this is in reference to the announced threequel, as the series has been described as a trilogy before.

EA originally brought up Star Wars in its Investor Day presentation as a precedent for its upcoming Marvel games, namely Iron Man and Black Panther, in the work's at Montreal's Motive and Seattle's Cliffhanger respectively. Don't get this confused with the WW2-era Captain America and Black Panther game led by Amy Hennig of Uncharted fame , who is coincidentally also heading a Star Wars game of her own. (More upcoming Star Wars games here.)

"While we are early in production on our Marvel games, it's important to note that the collaboration is actually founded on our successful history with Lucasfilm and Star Wars," Miele said. "We have delivered some of the highest-quality and best-selling Star Wars games of all time, with over $5 billion in net bookings. This impressive track record includes, of course, the Star Wars Jedi games."

Our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review called the latest game in the apparent trilogy "more ambitious, confident, and heartfelt than Fallen Order," and Fallen Order was pretty good to begin with.