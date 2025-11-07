Borderlands 4's latest patch brings welcome buffs, a challenging boss, and, most importantl,y a gun that shoots bees

The November 6 weekly reset is minor but meaningful

Borderlands 4 Harlowe in a buggy
The November 6 update to Borderlands 4 is not even close to being one of the FPS's meatier offerings, but it shouldn't be underestimated. Fresh off the massive list of changes and fixes implemented in its October 23 update, the latest offering takes a scalpel to the game rather than a hatchet.

First up is the weekly reset. This time around the Big Encore Boss is a beefed up version of Pango Bango, like past offerings the boss will have greater health and a difficulty increase. The loot pool includes the weapons Phantom Flame, Prince Harming, and Stray. For the Weekly Wildcard Mission you'll be taking on Mob Rules. This is the particular weekly offering you'll want to farm as much as possible as the reward is the Legendary SMG Birt's Bees, a gun that shoots powerful homing bees at enemies. While you can get said bee gun as a drop from the Sludgemaw boss, the Wildcard Mission might be an easier option for the same reward.

