At 10 million copies sold, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has one of the highest attach rates in DLC history, rivalling CD Projekt Red's sterling run with The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC just hit 10 million copies sold. When you consider that alongside the base game's 30 million lifetime sales, you get an incredibly impressive attach rate of 30%, meaning nearly one in three people who bought the base game also bought the expansion.

Today, the official Elden Ring Twitter account shared the news that the DLC had been purchased 10 million times, and spin-off multiplayer roguelite Nightreign had sold 5 million copies. Those are impressive numbers, and it means FromSoftware is closing in on a CD Projekt Red milestone.

The flame of thy passion burns ever bright in these shadowed lands.To all who wander the Lands Between, we offer our deepest thanks. #ELDENRING #ShadowoftheErdtree #NIGHTREIGN pic.twitter.com/TfmtpB9o5eJuly 24, 2025

A DLC or accessory's attach rate is a useful way to find out how popular it is relative to its actual potential customer base. 10 million Shadow of the Erdtree copies wouldn't be as good if Elden Ring had sold 100 million copies, for example. But a 30% attach rate puts it right up there as one of the most-successful DLC of all time, matching Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty attach rate.

By May, Cyberpunk 2077 had sold 30 million copies, and the DLC starring Idris Elba had shifted 10 million units. Those numbers are both likely to be higher now since it shot up that charts when the Switch 2 version launched . But if we take those slightly older figures then Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree are now tied.

This is very good for FromSoftware, as CD Projekt Red typically has very high attach rates for its DLC. By 2024, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine DLC had 22% and 24% attach rates respectively, so Shadow of the Erdtree has shot past both of those .

Have you played the DLC yet? I have. It's tough as nails.

