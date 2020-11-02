Game outlines PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S collections amidst UK pandemic lockdown

With the UK bracing for another COVID-19 lockdown for four weeks, retailer Game has outlined plans for in-store collections concerning the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Per the announcement from the Game Twitter account just below, you can still pop into your local Game store next week to collect your pre-ordered Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. However, there'll be reduced opening hours for all stores, so you'll only be able to pick up your next-gen Xbox between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

XBOX SERIES S/X - STORE PRE-ORDERSPlease come and pre-purchase your console from now until Wednesday evening. You will then be able to collect your console on launch day between 8am-2pm.Xbox All Access customers will be contacted directly tomorrow with further instruction.November 1, 2020

Additionally, Game has revealed that stores might not have any stock of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on launch day for those who haven't pre-ordered. If you're looking for either Xbox console on launch day next week, you probably shouldn't head down to your local Game.

Unfortunately we do not have confirmation that we will have stock on launch day for customers that don’t have a pre-order. We recommend checking the website for updates to avoid disappointment and unnecessary travel to store.November 1, 2020

The UK will be in lockdown from midnight Thursday, November 5. The lockdown period will last for four weeks, finishing on December 2, and the tweet below appears to confirm that if the UK lockdown tightens, and Game is forced to close its physical storefronts, you won't be able to pick up either Xbox console until lockdown lifts.

Just been in my local. You can now pay for the consoles TODAY, and pick up in limited hours (8-2) on launch day. But if lockdown tightens, you'll be without your console til they reopen. No option to switch to delivery. https://t.co/ef8Slert8CNovember 2, 2020

It's a difficult situation, that's for sure. There's no comment from Game yet on what this means for in-store pre-orders for the PS5, which is set to release the week after the two Xbox consoles on November 19.

