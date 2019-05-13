The Game of Thrones season 8 finale trailer teases the last battle for the Iron Throne

This is it. The big one. The final episode of Game of Thrones season 8, and the show as a whole. After the controversy of its recently aired predecessor, episode 5, the finale to everyone's favourite fantasy drama series still has a lot to make good on. Sadly, the newly released trailer (seen below, with full spoilers included) isn't giving anything away.

Coming in at approximately 15 seconds long, the teaser for the Game of Thrones season 8 finale is the shortest one yet, with only nine shots included to reveal as little as possible about the fate of the Seven Kingdoms. It may be vague, then, but that doesn't mean we can't piece together the clues available to make some predictions on what to expect...

For starters, it very much looks as though Daenerys is now Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, and you can be sure to expect a shot of her perched atop the Iron Throne in the finale... but don't expect to necessarily see her sitting there for long.

For one thing, the season 8 finale trailer shows both Tyrion and Arya dismayed by the wreckage of King's Landing brought about by the Dragon Mother's rage, with both characters – alongside Jon and possibly Ser Davos – now fully positioned to side against their new Queen, who exhibited all the behaviour of a Mad Targaryen monarch in episode 5.

There's also glimpses of both the Unsullied and Dothraki army positioned both outside and within King's Landing, though it's unclear whether the latter are cheering for their new Queen, or gearing up for another battle...

Just because Cersei and the Night King are gone does not mean another battle for the throne is off the cards, then, as otherwise, Game of Thrones season 8 would have ended with episode 5. Hopefully showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss can pull off one last shocking, satisfying gauntlet of a finale to prove once and for all that the war of Westeros has been worth eight seasons of build up.

Word of advice? Maybe stay off Twitter from next Sunday onwards until you'd had time to digest the episode for yourself. Things are about to get very heated, both on and off of the television screen.

