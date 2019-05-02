Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 images mourn the dead and look towards the show’s final act

We’re in the endgame now. No, not that Endgame; Game of Thrones season 8 has its eyes set on closing out the series with a bang in its final three episodes. But it’s not all about what comes next, as these new images for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 prove. Below, you’ll get a sneak peek at how Winterfell helps say goodbye to some beloved fan-favourite characters while, down south (and in Dany’s war room) plans are seemingly being made for one last epic tussle to see who takes the Iron Throne.

First up, the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell. The likes of Jorah, Theon, Edd, and Melisandre all fell during the 90-minute epic, and the likes of Jon, Dany, and the Starks say goodbye in their own way during funeral processions. It’s looking like a sombre, low-key start to Sunday’s episode.

But for the Mother of Dragons, it’s clear she’ll rest when she’s dead. There’s the small matter of the Iron Throne to swipe from Cersei Lannister. She’s making preparations to that effect too by the looks of things. She’s standing over a map of the south of Westeros while flanked by trusted allies and, in another shot, Khaleesi is looking exceedingly pleased with something, as is one of her dragons.

Maybe it has something to do with the Targaryen fleet (presumably) making its way to King’s Landing?

Speaking of which, say hello to Westeros’ new power couple. Cersei and Euron Greyjoy are in cahoots – for now – and with the Golden Company at the Queen’s side, it could spell trouble for the ravaged forces up North. The Night King is gone but, make no mistake about it, the real Big Bad still lies in wait – and her name is Cersei Lannister. Gulp.