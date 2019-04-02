Well, this Game of Thrones season 8 teaser sure does make it look like everybody dies

A new Game of Thrones teaser trailer is here, and you'd better hope it doesn't accurately portray the outcome of Game of Thrones season 8 's final battle. The teaser is titled Aftermath, and it's about 50 seconds of camera pans over Winterfell, ending with a very faint (and threatening) figure standing in the fortress' open gates. Given how Winter has decisively come, you can probably guess who it is.

Aside from teasing the Night King's arrival, the trailer takes a few moments to dwell on familiar artifacts: a weathered House Stark banner, Jon Snow's Longclaw, Daenerys' chain, Jaime's gold hand, Arya's Needle, and so on. Each of them seems to have been tossed aside without ceremony, suggesting their owners either left them in a hurry or were slain on the spot. You don't see any corpses in the teaser (or anybody besides the presumed Night King), but the White Walkers don't tend to leave behind any bodies when they could be new recruits for their army of the dead.

Though that teaser is hopefully just a "what if" scenario, HBO released two other promos cut from actual show footage this week. Here's the first, titled "Together". It's about as optimistic as Game of Thrones gets these days.

And here's "Survival", which has some nice dragon time for you.

We won't have to content ourselves with teasers much longer. The final season of Game of Thrones is set to begin on April 14 in the US and April 15 in the UK. Then once its six episodes are done, there'll always be the Game of Thrones prequel TV show to look forward to.