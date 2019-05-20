Let’s talk about that Game of Thrones Arya ending and what it means for Westeros

So, that Game of Thrones Arya ending, huh? It’s one heck of a bold move, but first: for those of you who haven’t seen the final episode of Game of Thrones season 8 , get out. Leave. Begone. Because there are a ton of Game of Thrones spoilers on the way.

Arya isn’t the sort of woman who sees herself settling down, so when it comes to the Game of Thrones ending her decision to voyage west of Westeros in her very own ship makes a lot of sense. She’s always been one to forge her own destiny and chase adventure, but as we don’t know what’s west of Westeros - that’s where the maps stop, as Arya puts it - what on earth is on the cards for the deadly Stark?

As it turns out, there are some lands to the West, across the Sunset sea. Namely three islands named Visenya, Aegon, and Rhaenys, discovered by a noblewoman named Elissa Farman about 50 years after Aegon the Conqueror arrived in Westeros (fun fact: the three dragon eggs that Elissa stole to finance her ship are thought to be the ones Daenerys eventually hatches). It’s thought that Elissa ended up in Asshai, as her ship the Sun Chaser was last seen there, but apart from the islands she discovered there’s no word of any other significant land masses in between Essos and Westeros.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that the Game of Thrones Arya ending is going to be for nothing. Bran, with his ability to see the events of the past, present, and future, might have given her a tip about where to go to find the adventure she seeks. It’s anyone’s guess what he told her, though, or what kinds of events he might be trying to nudge into motion. There’s always the possibility that Arya could stumble upon the equivalent of America, inhabited by a new race of people and perhaps even new magical beasts, like mermen. I’m not kidding: the mythical race of aquatic humans have been joked about in fan circles, but although they’re just legends in Game of Thrones they could be a very real species… who knows? Arya might get her own spin-off series that deals with her voyages west, so until that comes to fruition we’ll just have to wait and see.