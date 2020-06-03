Sega announces Game Gear Micro

Sega has revealed the Game Gear Micro, a teeny-tiny version of the popular handheld first released in 1990.

Not much is known about the mini console, but we do have a good idea of its size (hint: it's really, really small). Instead of making a slightly smaller, more compact version of the admittedly bulky handheld, Sega designed the Game Gear Micro to be a fraction of the size of the original. Seen swallowed in the palm of a presumably-normal sized hand, Sega puts the emphasis on "Micro" with their upcoming portable.

The Game Gear Micro comes in four different color variations, and interestingly enough, each color comes with its own unique set of games. Here's what each version includes (via Gematsu):

Black: Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo 2, Out Run, and Royal Stone

Blue: Baku Baku Animal: Sekai Shiikugakari Senshuken, Gunstar Heroes, Sonic & Tails, and Sylvan Tale

Yellow: Nazo Puyo: Arle no Roux, Shining Force, Shining Force 2, and Shining Force: Final Conflict

Red: Columns, The G.G. Shinobi, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special

The Game Gear Micro launches in Japan October 6, and a single unit will set you back 4,980 yen, which roughly translates to $46. And if you don't want to miss out on any of the games, Sega is also selling the four different colors in a set that'll cost 29,980 yen ($276). Further, a Big Window Micro is releasing alongside the Game Boy Micro, allowing you to amplify the size of the screen for easier viewing and playing. You can check out the Japanese-language trailer up top while we wait for US and UK details.

