Gal Gadot on Fast X return: "It just felt right this time"

Just when we thought Gal Gadot had put the Fast and Furious franchise in her rear-view mirror, up pops Gisele during the closing moments of Fast X. Ahead of Heart of Stone's release on Netflix this August, Gadot opened up oh-so-briefly about her returning to the Fast Family.



"Wow. I wish I could say something. If I'm going to say something to you, somebody is going to jump into my room and tie my mouth," Gadot jokes in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, June 22.

"But Fast was the first feature I'd ever done as an actress. They were the ones to give me my first opportunity, my first break in Hollywood. And I'm forever grateful for that. And they're a community. They're like family. We still keep in touch. They have a special place in my heart and it's very exciting."

Gadot adds: "I think that the Fast Saga... they manage to create a huge, incredible, loyal fanbase like no one else. I've seen it nowhere [else], you know? And my love to them, and the love from the fans, and my love to the fans, it just felt right this time. And it's very exciting."

This is just a snippet of our interview with Gal Gadot in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which features Netflix thriller Heart of Stone on the cover. The magazine hits shelves this Thursday, June 22. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix/Total Film)

(Image credit: Total Film/STM/Netflix)

If you're a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? You'll get the magazine before it’s in shops, with exclusive subscriber-only covers (like the one pictured above). And with our latest offer you can get a free STM ChargeTree worth £69.99. Head to MagazinesDirect to find out more (Ts and Cs apply).