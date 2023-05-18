Futurama revival season sets release date

After 10 long years, Futurama is back.

Futurama season 11 is set to hit Hulu on July 24, 2023 – with 20 episodes in tow. Per Hulu, new viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries "including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

The revival will feature returning voice actors Billy West as Fry and Zoidberg, Katey Sagal as Leela, Tress MacNeille as Mom, Maurice LaMarche as Kif Kroker, Lauren Tom as Amy Wong, Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad, and David Herman as Scruffy, Mr. Frond, and a plethora of others. With John DiMaggio reprising his role as Bender, the entire original voice cast is back.

Entertainment Weekly reported last year that negotiations between DiMaggio and Hulu/20th Century Animation hit a "standstill" and that a replacement voice actor to would join the imminent table read. Thankfully, negotiations were settled and Bender is back, baby.

The show, created by Simpsons helmer Matt Groening, was originally cancelled after a four-year run on Fox, spanning 1999-2003. It was then revived by Comedy Central, died again, and now it's back once more.

Futurama season 11 premieres July 24, with one episode airing each week.