The Total Film FrightFest Awards 2022

After a couple of Covid-ravaged years in which the depth of quality noticeably dropped, the UK’s premier genre festival, FrightFest, came roaring back this year with its best line-up for a long, long time (since 2008?).

For five blood-drenched, dread-soaked, ridiculously fun days, horror fans gorged on scare-fare from around the world. In total, a whopping 74 movies played.

But what was the best of the fest? Check out the Total Film FrightFest Awards below…

Best Film

Barbarian

Deadstream

Fall

The Harbinger

Incredible But True

The Leech

Next Exit

Sissy

Something In The Dirt

A Wounded Fawn

And the winner is…

Next Exit

Best Director

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Something In The Dirt)

Quentin Dupieux (Incredible But True)

Mali Elfman (Next Exit)

Andy Mitton (The Harbinger)

Travis Stevens (A Wounded Dawn)

And the winner is…

Andy Mitton (The Harbinger)

Best Actress

Gabby Beans (The Harbinger)

Aisha Dee (Sissy)

Lea Drucker (Incredible But True)

Sara Lind (A Wounded Fawn)

Katie Parker (Next Exit)

Katey Segal (Torn Hearts)

And the winner is…

Katie Parker (Next Exit)

Best Actor

Alain Chabat (Incredible But True)

Caspar Van Dien (Daughter)

Jeremy Gardner (The Leech)

Rahul Kohli (Next Exit)

Josh Ruben (A Wounded Fawn)

And the winner is…

Rahul Kohli (Next Exit)

Best Death

Face ripped off (The Lair)

Garrotted in the bushes (Dark Glasses)

iPenis on fire (Incredible But True)

Shoot from the hip (Torn Hearts)

Twitching and bleeding (A Wounded Fawn)

Walking stick bludgeon (Sissy)

And the winner is…

Twitching and bleeding (A Wounded Fawn)

Best Monster

Grandad (The Creeping)

Harbinger (The Harbinger)

Mildred (Deadstream)

Owl-like demon (A Wounded Fawn)

Wolf (Hypochondriac)

And the winner is…

Mildred (Deadstream)

Best Scare

Ghost woman in peephole (Huesera)

Looking out window (A Wounded Fawn)

Naked man contorting down stairs (New Religion)

Nan in kitchen (The Creeping)

“OK, I’ll try to squeeze by…” (Deadstream)

And the winner is…

Ghost woman in peephole (Huesera)

Best Scare

Ants in hand (Incredible But True)

Bitten genitals (Eating Miss Campbell)

Holy head pop (Deadstream)

Salted scalp (Terrifier 2)

Water snakes (Dark Glasses)

And the winner is…

Salted scalp (Terrifier 2)

That's it from this year's FrightFest! For more scares, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time.