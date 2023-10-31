Friends cast say they are "utterly devastated" by the death of Matthew Perry

The cast of Friends have released a statement on the passing of co-star Matthew Perry, saying they are "utterly devastated" by the loss of their co-star

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the Friends cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer – said in a statement (via the BBC).

"We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry appeared in hit NBC comedy Friends, endearing himself to a generation as perma-sarcastic Chandler Bing for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. The Friends finale was watched by over 50 million people, and remains one of the most-watched TV episodes of the 21st Century.

Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28, aged 54. He began his career as a child star in the 1970s and later appeared in TV shows The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

The actor also starred in romcom Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. Alongside his acting career, Perry later became known for his advocacy work, opening a rehab center in his former home called Perry House.

The creators of Friends, David Crane, Marta Kauffman, and executive producer Kevin Bright, also released their own tribute to Perry.