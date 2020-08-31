Free Tour de France live stream of Stage 3: watch the cycling online from anywhere

All set for your 2020 Tour de France live stream to watch stage 3 online today? If not, we've got everything you need below, so even if you missed the first two stages at the weekend, you can be sure to catch the remaining 19 races.

The week leading up to the Grand Départ was been punctuated by uncertainty, with Nice, the starting location, having recently been placed on coronavirus red alert. Thankfully, things got underway at the weekend and hopefully, it'll stay on track to finish September 20 in Paris. But there's no guarantee that the peloton will reach the capital on schedule. Read on for details on how to live stream the Tour de France and watch online from anywhere.

We could be teetering on the edge of cancellation throughout, and that could make proceedings very exciting indeed. The uncertainty could wreak havoc on team tactics, and tempt the riders to make a dash to the top of the general classification standings as quickly as possible.

Tour de France at a glance The 2020 Tour de France started August 29 and will finish nearly a month later, on September 20. Remarkably, the riders will be competing on all but two of those days, and cycling fans based in the UK can tune in to all stages for free via ITV4 and ITV Hub.



If you're not from the UK, there are plenty of other Tour de France broadcasters around the world. And if you're outside of the UK, you can try this VPN deal, which will let you tap into ITV's coverage.

Making matters even more unpredictable is the fact that the riders' preparations have been far from perfect, due to the disruption that the pandemic has wreaked on the racing calendar.

This may have played a part in Team Ineos' decision to not use former Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas. The 23-year-old Colombian Egan Bernal is the undisputed main man instead, and Team Jumbo-Visma's Primož Roglič and Tom Dumoulin are expected to be his main challengers.

Road cycling is unlike most other sports, in that it goes out into the public, and there will indeed be fans lining the roads for this Tour de France. It all adds to the sense of peril surrounding the entire event.

No matter where you are, here's how to live stream the 2020 Tour de France.

Live stream the Tour de France from the UK

ITV

ITV is showing the 2020 Tour de France for free in the UK, and you can watch all of the action on TV on ITV4 or live stream it through ITV Hub without paying a penny. ITV4's Stage 3 coverage starts at 1pm BST on Monday, August 31, but the action will start at different times for the different stages of the race on different days - so keep your eyes on the TV guide. September 7 and September 14 are set aside for resting. If you're out of the UK right now, fear not. Grab a VPN to get your Tour de France hit no matter where you are.

How to live stream the Tour de France in Canada

FloBikes

You need to pedal over to FloBikes if you're in Canada and looking for a Tour de France live stream. The dedicated cycling live streaming platform costs $30 per month, or $150 for the year, and coverage of the Tour today begins around 8am ET/5am PT on Sunday, August 30. Once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada right now, you can use a VPN to access the FloBikes coverage just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch the Tour de France online in the US

NBC Sports Gold

Those of you in the US can tune into the Tour de France through the streaming service NBC Sports Gold, which begins its coverage at 8am ET/5am PT on Sunday, August 30. NBC is also offering a dedicated Cycling Pass, which costs $54.99 and includes the Tour de France and numerous other major cycling events between now and May 31. Remember, if you're outside of the States right now and want to live stream the Tour de France through NBC Sports Gold, check out the VPN route we've described above. Or use a VPN to take advantage of the free British streaming options.

How to live stream the Tour de France in New Zealand

Sky Sport

Sky Sport is your destination for live Tour de France coverage in New Zealand, and the action gets underway around midnight NZST on Tuesday, September 1. If you're out of the country right now, you can use a VPN to access the coverage you'd get if you were at home.

How to live stream the Tour de France in Australia

SBS

The great news for cycling fans in Australia is that the Tour de France is available to watch for free on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand. SBS' coverage starts at 10pm AEST on Monday, August 31, and if you're out of the country right now, you can use a VPN to access the coverage you'd get if you were at home.

Live stream the Tour de France from anywhere