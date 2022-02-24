Who does Dwayne Johnson play in Free Guy? The surprise cameo you probably missed

Yes, Dwayne Johnson is in Free Guy. But you may have missed him first time around. Now Ryan Reynolds’ video game-inspired movie is out on Disney Plus, it’s the perfect time to dive in and discover The Rock’s secret cameo.

During one of the many, many stick-ups in the daily life of Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a bank robber rolls in to collect from the blue-shirted teller. However, Guy – fresh off seeing Jodie Comer’s Molotov Girl and with Mariah Carey still ringing in his ears – decides to go off-script and attempts to steal the bank robber’s virtual glasses. Head to 10:35 in the movie to see it for yourself.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

That leads to the bank robber laying the smackdown on Guy, telling him: "I’m the robber, you’re the guy who lays down and takes it." If that voice sounded familiar, then you’re not alone: that’s Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Guy, though, manages to break free of his programming long enough to nab the glasses – accidentally killing the bank robber in the process.

So, yes, Dwayne Johnson is in Free Guy and, better yet, his character kickstarted the entire movie. It also acts as a neat reverse of Ryan Reynolds’ own surprise cameo in Johnson’s Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Johnson isn’t alone in turning up for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in Free Guy. John Krasinski is also there as the 'Silhouetted Gamer' during one montage sequence, while Tina Fey plays a gamer’s off-screen mom in another scene.

