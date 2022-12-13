France vs Morocco live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 semi-final online

Wednesday is the day that will see France proceed to their second World Cup final in a row... right? Well, not if the overachieving Morocco team has anything to do with it. It's a semi-final not to be missed, and we have all the information here on how to watch a France vs Morocco live stream and get the World Cup 2022 game from anywhere.

When the likes of Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante were ruled out in the lead-up to Qatar, Les Bleus were displaced from many pundits' pick as tournament favorites. But that rather undermined the other talent at Didier Deschamps' disposal. Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud are this World Cup's two top scorers, and Antoine Griezmann has probably been its most influential player. After breezing through their group and squeaking past England in the quarters, France now have a gilt-edged chance to be the first repeat champions since Brazil 60 years ago.

To do so, they'll have to defeat a Moroccan side that just won't go away. If beating Belgium felt like an anomaly and putting out Spain on penalties lucky, then nobody can deny that they thoroughly deserved their quarter-final victory against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. Star goalkeeper Bono and his trusty back four have conceded only one goal at Qatar so far and, if they can find a way to stop that flourishing French attack, they'll make history to become the first African team to reach a World Cup final.

To resort to cliché, this semi-final looks like the irresistible force butting up against the immovable object. Read our guide on how to watch a France vs Morocco live stream today, including what TV channels and services you'll need to catch the game today – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your game console as well.

Watch a France vs Morocco live stream online from anywhere

If you're away from home when the France vs Morocco live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions, allowing you to access your France vs Morocco live stream.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Better still, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of, too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country, and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch France vs Morocco live stream online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) BBC

Viewers based in the UK looking to cheer on their team can watch France vs Morocco on free-to-air BBC One. Coverage starts at 6pm GMT ahead of a 6.30pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, December 14. That also means you can live stream for free via the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) - all you need is a valid UK TV licence. iPlayer is also the place to go if you're looking to watch matches in 4K, with the service providing streams in UHD exclusively in the UK. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

Watch a France vs Morocco live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) FOX

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch a France vs Morocco live stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT on FOX and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FOX may be included as part of your cable TV package. There are also a number of cord-cutting services that include Fox. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including FS1. But best of all, right now, Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament, you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month). Either way, remember that you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch a France vs Morocco live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN

In Canada, TSN will be offering live coverage of every World Cup match, including this semi-final clash between France and Morocco at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Subscribers can log in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can thanks to a good VPN (opens in new tab).

