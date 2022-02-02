FragFest Razer bundles can save you up to $70 with these gaming keyboard deals

Razer's FragFest campaign is still running strong, and if you're after some gaming keyboard deals to refresh your setup there are plenty of bundles up for grabs right now. Not only are the brand discounting mouse and keyboard combos, with up to $70 off some of the best Razer keyboards available, but you can also pick up extra keycap sets and earn an exclusive free gift with all orders over $129. Remember to use promo code FRAGFEST at checkout for your extra goodies.

The bundles we're excited about are listed at the bottom of Razer's campaign page, but there's some gold waiting for those willing to dig. You can score a $70 discount on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro and Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro right now, bringing the $359.98 cost of both down to just $289.99. While there are some Razer deals on these devices elsewhere on the web, we haven't found a lower combined price today.

Or, if you're looking to get creative with your new deck, we'd recommend checking out this $50 saving on the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL, complete with both a pink and green PBT keycap upgrade set. The whole kit costs just $189.98 (was $239.97) in today's Razer gaming keyboard deals.

Razer produces some of the best gaming keyboards on the market right now, and grabbing them alongside some of the best gaming mouse options means you can easily secure a Chroma-connected setup while saving some cash. You'll find all our top picks from today's sale just below, or scroll down for more cheap gaming keyboard deals in the US and UK.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro & Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro | $359.98 $289.99 at Razer

Save $70 - This is a premium wireless bundle, with the Razer BladWidow V3 Pro and DeathAdder V2 Pro both available for just $289.99. That's the best price we've found for both of these accessories on the web today, with Amazon discounting that luxury wireless pointer by itself and still coming out $10 more expensive.



Razer Huntsman V2 TKL & PBT Razer keycaps - green & PBT Razer keycaps - pink | $239.97 $189.98 at Razer

Save $50 - If you're looking to put your own spin on your Razer keyboard, you'll find this TKL Razer Huntsman V2 is also being bundled in with two replacement keycap sets (one also offering a coiled cable) included for 20% off. We're not seeing discounts on any of the products in this Razer deal elsewhere so you're getting a strong saving here.



Razer BlackWidow V3 & PBT Razer keycaps - pink & PBT Razer keycaps - white | $204.97 $169.98 at Razer

Save $35 - If you're after a full-sized deck, but still want to experiment with those custom keycap sets, you'll also find the BlackWidow V3 taking part in today's Razer gaming keyboard deals. There are both pink and white PBT keycaps in here, and that bundle price is the best we've found on the web.



If you're just after a keyboard by itself, you'll find all the latest Razer gaming keyboard deals available in the US and UK just below.

We're also rounding up all the best Razer gaming mouse models on the market, as well as the best Razer laptops and best Razer gaming headsets if you're looking for a full setup refresh.