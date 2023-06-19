FPS practice tool Aimlabs shoots to the top of Steam's best-sellers list

FPs training tool Aimlabs has finally hit Steam in full, and it's quickly catapulted to the top of the best-sellers list with rave reviews.

The (somewhat) new game is a first-person shooter designed to train you to be better at first-person shooters. Aimlabs has been around for a few years now, establishing itself as the official game training partner of Valorant, but now that it's hit Steam in full, it's awash with rave reviews and sensational player numbers all over again.

Right now, Aimlabs sits at the very top of Steam's best-sellers list, despite launching just two days ago on June 17. Clearly a lot of people got the message that Aimlabs was coming to Steam, and with a reported 30 million players worldwide, there's a gargantuan audience already out there.

Recent reviews, of which there are over 1,400, have Aimlabs sitting at a 'Very Positive' overall mark. "It really help with my overall aim and within a month I got so much better in Valorant and I felt more confident" writes one glowing review.

"I had cancer when I started the first year of University, and unfortunately Chemotherapy has left me with hand/wrist pains, an incredibly slow processing speed and chronic fatigue," writes another player. There's a lot of things I used to be able to do, in real life and in gaming that I really miss. I think playing this daily will help me a lot, as well as helping me to get good at PvP games if my hand/wrist pains eventually go away."

It sounds like Aimlabs could be about to draw in a huge new audience, as there'll no doubt be renewed attention from the new Steam launch. If you've ever wanted to get better at FPS games like Overwatch 2 or Valorant, it sounds like Aimlabs is what you should probably be using.

