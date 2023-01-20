FPS developer does a U-turn on plans to never charge for DLC

Tactical FPS Squad is getting paid DLC despite previous assurances from its developer that it wouldn't.

As reported by PC Gamer (opens in new tab), Offworld Industries has revealed it's introducing paid content to Squad, having previously told players that this would never be added to the game. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the developer acknowledged it was going back on its promise and explained the reason for its swift change of tack.

"As we look into the future we see a long and healthy life for Squad," Offworld says. "It has a large and dedicated playerbase. We have plans for more updates and to support the game beyond 2023. While many of these planned updates will be free, we also realize that we need a way to continue to fund the development of Squad."

The developer has revealed that the first batch of paid content will be two packs of emotes. Emotes are a new feature in the shooter, which Offworld says are a "totally optional" addition and stresses that "your playing experience will be no different than it is now."

Over on the Squad subreddit (opens in new tab), some fans aren't bothered by the inclusion of paid DLC. "I like playing squad and the devs need funding", says user 92nose. BoredMartian also isn't opposed to the idea but feels that the addition of emotes will ruin immersion. "Can't they fund in other ways? Why emotes of all things? I like Squad too and I understand they need funding. But slapping emotes onto a mil-sim game feels an underbaked idea that went too far." Meanwhile, many others feel let down by Offworld's actions.

"If it becomes a cash grab, then I have got my $60 out of the game. I will retire it right beside BF2," says FDM_01. Also preparing for the worst is redactedBR, who responds with "same but after I tear down my squad posters and throw my squad action figures while angry-crying."

For now, emotes are the only paid content for Squad, but according to the blog post's Q&A section, Offworld hasn't ruled out the possibility of introducing premium content to other aspects of the game, such as gun skins and uniforms. More concerning still, in response to the question on whether it will start charging for maps or factions, it says it aims to keep Squad "as inclusive as we possibly can" and wants the "entire community to be able to enjoy the fruits of our hard work," but doesn't expressly say no.

