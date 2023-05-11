Apple TV has unveiled an exciting new teaser for Foundation season 2 – and with it, has confirmed when the second chapter is set to premiere on the platform.

Based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning novels, and adapted for the screen by The Dark Knight's David S. Goyer, the epic sci-fi series charts the stories of four individuals, who travel across space and time, while navigating deadly crises, tense political climates, and complicated personal relationships that have the power to determine the fate of humanity.

Set more than a century after the events of season 1, the second season, which you can watch the trailer for above, promises mounting tensions throughout the galaxy and the beginning of an uprising. "As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within," the official synopsis reads. "Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire."

Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Jared Harris, and Lee Pace are all set to return, and will be joined on screen by Isabella Laughland (playing Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

Foundation season 2 premieres on July 14. For more, check out our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows available to stream right now.