Forza series' street-racing spin-off is shutting down

Forza Street will be taken offline for good later this year in Spring.

Earlier this week, new information appeared on Forza Street's official FAQ page . This news was, unfortunately, to announce the permanent closure to the racing spin-off game, with the Forza Street development team revealing that the game would be taken offline in Spring 2022.

"The final release of Forza Street is releasing on January 10, 2022, and the game will be playable until its closure in spring 2022," the FAQ now reads, adding that the in-app purchase options have already been disabled as of January 10.

Additionally, the development team writes that Forza Street is closing down so it can focus on "building new experiences." No information is given as to what these new experiences could be, however, so we'll have to guess as to whether Xbox has any further spin-off entries planned for the mainline Forza series.

Speaking of, Forza Horizon 5 launched in November 2021, and has been an absolute smash-hit for publisher Xbox and developer Playground Games ever since. In just 10 days, Forza Horizon 5 managed to amass over 10 million players around the world, making it the single biggest Xbox launch game ever, as well as by far the biggest game launch through Xbox Game Pass. You can check out our full Forza Horizon 5 review to see why we thought it was one of the best games of 2021.

