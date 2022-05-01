Forza Motorsport leak hints it will be coming to Xbox One too

Two images reportedly from an Xbox One version of the next Forza Motorsport game have popped up online.

The images appeared on the gaming subreddit r/gamingleaksandrumours under a post entitled "Forza Motorsport Xbox One".

The leaker, whose account has now seemingly been deleted, shared two images with the text: "tired of people saying it's next-gen only, here's some pics of the Xbox One build from around last July". And that was it (thanks, Dualshockers ).

Although pretty much anyone can post pretty much anything on Reddit and claim it's real, the OP seemingly verified the "source of these screenshots" with the moderators on the subreddit, who insist that they're "legitimate". It also ties in broadly with what we know about Forza "8" playtests, as they kicked off in April last year .

The most interesting bit of all this isn't the images themselves, but the fact that the OP insists they were taken from an Xbox One version of the game.

Whilst we haven't heard much about Turn 10's progress on the racing game so far - it was first announced two years ago and there's been very little information about it since - it had been widely considered to be a next-gen title that would only be coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S.

If you're wondering why you can't find the latest Forza Motorsport installment, Forza Motorsport 7, on Microsoft's online store, that's because it was withdrawn from sale last September.

Developer Turn 10 announced the game's impending "End of Life status" last summer. But although the game and its DLC packages were removed from sale, anyone who owns the game - digitally or physically - can still download and play it as they normally would.

And don't forget that the series itself is still going strong. Just look at these frankly unbelievable Forza Horizon 5 screenshots and its overhauled car engine sound system .