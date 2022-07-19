Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels release time and date

Need to know when the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels release time is? The DLC will be playable later today, at the time of writing, at 5pm UTC, so you’ll be able to zip around in some toy cars shortly. This Hot Wheels collaboration sees the Horizon Festival in Mexico get an upgrade in the form of the Horizon Hot Wheels Park - a massive toy track in the clouds. You’ll be able to race in this new Forza Horizon 5 area, get 10 powerful, new cars, and create your own Hot Wheels tracks. Here’s when the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC launches.

What time does the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC come out? The Hot Wheels DLC for Forza Horizon 5 releases at 5pm UTC on July 19. Time zone conversions are as follows:

10am PST (West Coast US)

(West Coast US) 1pm EST (East Coast US)

(East Coast US) 6pm BST (UK)

(UK) 7pm CEST (EU)

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Horizon 5 best cars (Image credit: Playground Games) The Forza Horizon 5 best cars should help you make a good start in the Hot Wheels DLC

In the Hot Wheels DLC, you’ll unlock the new Horizon Hot Wheels Park area, which features some of the fastest and most ridiculous circuits ever seen in a Forza game. Racing around the iconic orange track strips, you’ll be flying around banked corners and massive loops in all the usual cars and some new ones. There are 10 more cars for you to collect too, including the Chevrolet Hot Wheels COPO Camaro, 2021 Hennessey Venom F5, and Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade. If you’re also into building your own tracks, you’ll want to take a look at the 80+ Hot Wheels track pieces that will be added to the Eventlab mode. Finally, there’s also a Horizon Story themed around the DLC for you to complete and the usual array of Accolades for bonus rewards if you’re up for a unique challenge.

You can buy the Forza Horizon 5 DLC right now for £14.99/$19.99 and get it installed, ready for when it goes live later. If you’ve got a Game Pass subscription, you will still have to pay for the Hot Wheels DLC but you save 10% as a subscriber and won’t have to buy Forza Horizon 5 as that’s still on Game Pass for PC and Xbox. However, if you own the Forza Horizon 5 Expansion Bundle, Premium Add-Ons Bundle, or Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, you will already have the Hot Wheels expansion and won’t need to buy it! Owning any of those premium game items will also give you access to the second Forza Horizon 5 expansion when that launches, although that hasn’t even been announced yet.