Fortnite welcomes Storm, Psylocke, Domino, Mystique from X-Men (but not Gwenpool)

First Thor, then Wolverine, and now a quartet of X-Men have been transported to the world of Fortnite.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics and Fortnite's in-continuity crossover continues in this week's X-Factor #3, as Storm, Psylocke, Domino, and Mystique have startlingly transported to Fortnite thanks to that rainbow-colored light. In this comic book, they're transported back to Marvel Comics' universe as quickly as they left it, but time passes differently in the world of Fortnite.

Reading the page here, you might wonder why Gwenpool wasn't transported. While not explicit, it is likely due to the fact that she's not a native of the Marvel Comics 'universe' - she's a real person like you or me, who was transported over to that world herself. And she, like us, realized pretty quickly that this was a tie-in.

This is the third incursion between the worlds of Marvel and Fortnite, beginning with Thor and Galactus' appearance in the Fortnite game, Wolverine transporting to the game world in Wolverine #5, and now this. Where will this tie-in pop up next? That remains to be seen, as Marvel has so far been throwing them in unannounced.

This is all part of 'Nexus War' - an in-continuity crossover event between Marvel and Epic Games' Fortnite. The previously-mentioned Fortnite-exclusive comic book explained the birth of the event. That 10-page comic will be re-published in September 30's Fantastic Four #24.

X-Factor #3 is on sale now.

