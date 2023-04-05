Fortnite lily pads, air vents, and tires: Where to find them

Knowing where to find Fortnite lily pads, air vents, and tires will prove particularly useful at the moment, as although the act of bouncing on them doesn't provide a great benefit in and of itself, you do need to fling yourself off all three objects to complete one of the Fortnite quests in Week 4. Helpfully you don't need to launch from lily pads, air vents, and tires within the same match, so you can tick them off at your leisure – though it's worth keeping a mental note of which ones you've used so far as you won't be able to determine this from the in-game display. If you're ready to put a spring in your step, then here's how to bounce off a tire, a lily pad, and an air vent in Fortnite.

Where to find lily pads in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite lily pads are found in and around the Steamy Springs named location, along the west side of the new biome in the southeast sector of the island. There are three of them in the middle of the main Steamy Springs resort, with more dotted around various pools within the area.

Where to find air vents in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite air vents are found on top of almost every building in the Mega City named location, so make your way to the rooftops and it should be easy to spot one to bounce off. There are two ways to reach the higher roofs – either use the Grind Rails until you get to the right height to jump off, or look for ziplines running up the outsides and in lift shafts to ride. Don't worry about falling off the building immediately after bouncing on an air vent, as you won't sustain fall damage while you're under the effect of the bounce.

Where to find tires in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite tires are found near or inside gas stations, workshops, and parking garages, so if it's somewhere you're likely to see vehicles then there are usually tires nearby. As the option of using tires to modify vehicles is currently vaulted, you'll only find them in static stacks at the moment, and if another player destroys them before you arrive then you'll have to go looking elsewhere.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.