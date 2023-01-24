When is Fortnite Kid Laroi available

The Fortnite Kid Laroi Wild Dreams experience is on the way, showcasing classic tracks and new music from the Australian rapper and singer-songwriter. Followers of this superstar will want to know how to get The Kid Laroi Fortnite skin for their lockers, while checking out upcoming song "Love Again" and three unreleased tracks. These musical journeys in Fortnite are always popular, and with two experiences plus a selection of themed items to purchase or unlock there's plenty to keep fans entertained, so if you're ready to get started then here's everything you need to know about The Kid Laroi in Fortnite.

How to get The Kid Laroi Fortnite skin

The Kid Laroi Fortnite skin will be available to purchase in the Item Shop from January 26 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am (January 27) GMT, and is split into two variants – The Kid Laroi outfit and The Rogue Laroi outfit.

There are various other Fortnite Kid Laroi items being added to the Item Shop at the same time, so here's a complete rundown of what will be available:

The Kid Laroi outfit (Default and Electrified styles)

outfit (Default and Electrified styles) Get My Bag back bling (Blue default and pink Left Alone styles)

back bling (Blue default and pink Left Alone styles) The Rogue Laroi outfit (Default and Electrified styles)

outfit (Default and Electrified styles) Tragic Blade back bling (can be unsheathed as a pickaxe)

back bling (can be unsheathed as a pickaxe) Laroi Free Style wrap

wrap Stay Afloat emote

emote Heart of a King emote

emote Stay lobby track

lobby track Wild Dreams loading screen

When are the Fortnite Kid Laroi experiences

The Fortnite Kid Laroi experiences begin on Friday, January 27 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT, and they will be available until April 27 so you've got plenty of time to check them out.

There are two separate experiences available, with The Kid Laroi's Wild Dreams taking you on an interactive experience leading to a sold out concert, featuring both favorite tracks and brand new music. After the performance, you can move on to The Kid Laroi's Wild Dreams Afterparty, where you can listen to a loop of the Wild Dreams mix and take a behind the scenes look at the life of Laroi. You can access both of these through the Discover screen or by entering the following island codes:

The Kid Laroi's Wild Dreams: 2601-0606-9081

The Kid Laroi's Wild Dreams Afterparty: 4294-0410-6136

How to unlock Fortnite Kid Laroi rewards

In addition to the items you can buy from the Item Shop, there will also be a selection of rewards that can be unlocked by completing The Kid Laroi's Wild Dreams Quests. These launch on January 27 alongside the experiences, and are available for a week until February 3. Complete them to earn XP and these items: