Fortnite Fracture is the next big live event

Fortnite's next live event has a name and a date.

Fortnite: Fracture will be kicking off early next month on December 3, and will be commencing at precisely 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT. It's expected that this will be the live event that brings an end to the current season in Fortnite, and rolls out brand new content for the battle royale game.

In particular, some are speculating that this could well be the end of Chapter 3 in Fortnite. The battle royale shooter has been divided up into overarching 'Chapters' throughout its extensive history, and we're currently on Chapter 3, as the latest major theme for Fortnite.

If that's accurate, we could well see a completely brand new Fortnite map. New seasonal events typically change a select number of locales around the current map, rather than overhauling it completely, but past Chapters have scrapped the whole island map entirely in favor of something new.

What's more, we could see brand new gameplay mechanics added after the live event concludes. The current Fortnite Season 4, for example, debuted the Chrome ability earlier this year, letting players morph through walls and objects for a limited period of time.

No matter what happens, there's merely a few more weeks to go until the next Fortnite live event. If you're at all eager to find out what the special event has in store for us, you'll definitely want to keep an eye on Fortnite's official social media channels, as Epic Games is likely to tease its audience with new information further down the line.

