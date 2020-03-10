When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 start? Here's everything we know so far

We're a few weeks into the current season, and are still getting used to the secret agents, henchman, and hideouts dotted around the map, but that doesn't stop us from looking ahead to the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 and wondering exactly when it's going to be. We never really know what's going to happen in a new season until files get leaked shortly before launch, but we can at least work out when we're expecting it to happen.

Thankfully after Season 1, aka The Season That Never Ends, Epic have been a lot more open about the Fortnite Season 2 end date, meaning we should already know the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 start date – barring any unexpected delays, of course. If you're looking forward to the next step in the Fortnite story and are asking when does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 start, then read on for a summary of everything we know so far, including the expected start date.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 start?

A Fortnite season normally lasts for around 10 weeks, although that has been subject to change in seasons of late – usually an extra week or two is added on the end for overtime, but thanks to Christmas and other events Chapter 2 Season 1 ended up running for a whopping 18 weeks! Thankfully it looks like Epic are reining in the length of the current season, as it began on February 20 and the expiry dates April 29 and April 30 are mentioned in several Battle Pass screens in-game and on the Epic website. This would result in a standard 10 week season and put the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 start date at April 30.

How much will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass cost?

If you want to pick up the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass to unlock all of the additional rewards it provides, you'll need to spend 950 V-Bucks. The smallest bundle of V-Bucks is 1,000 and costs $9.99 / £7.99, which is all you need to unlock the Battle Pass. You can also gift the Battle Pass to a friend for $9.49 / £7.49, so if you really don't want to use V-Bucks (or just want to give someone a helping hand) then you can work this out with a buddy instead.

If you want to boost your start and get 25 Tiers of the Battle Pass included, you can upgrade and get the Battle Bundle, which costs 2,800 V-Bucks. That'll set you back $24.99 / £19.99 for the handily packaged 2,500 (+300 free) V-Buck bundle, which is exactly how much you'll need.

Of course, if you're wondering how to get free Fortnite V-Bucks, you can earn them throughout the current season, so just make sure that you've got 950 in the bank by the time the end of Chapter 2 Season 2 rolls around.

What will be in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass?

We're currently not sure where Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will go, but we'll be keeping a close eye on everything that goes on during the current season for clues. We weren't expecting a big change to happen for Season 2 after the huge transition of the game to Chapter 2, but with new locations, the secret agent theme, and AI enemies introduced Epic have shown us that anything can happen. As always, keep an eye on this page and we'll bring you all the big updates as they are discovered.

