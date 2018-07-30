Fortnite action figures are coming, and these are the 10 skins that have to happen

Fortnite is about to spread its influence even deeper into pop culture, thanks to a partnership with McFarlane Toys. Yup, Fortnite action figures are on the way, and the first confirmed skin is for Cuddle Team Leader, which you can see below:

According to a press release (as revealed exclusively to Game Informer ), the toys will be as accurate to the game as possible. "The developer's art team at Epic Games wants to bring that same attitude into the creation of their toys, and everyone here at McFarlane Toys will be doing all we can to bring Fortnite fans the very best products".

We only have confirmation of the adorable teddy bear outfit thus far, but the full lineup will be revealed soon and shipped to stores and eager customers ready to do battle royale in their living rooms this fall. But heck, why not indulge the fantasy a bit and start dreaming about what could be? Along with Cuddle Team Leader, here are 10 more Fortnite skins we think deserve to be immortalized in plastic:

Carbide

This seems like a no-brainer. Carbide was the face of Season 4, and he's already basically an action figure come to life as it is. You could even give him snap-on armor pieces!

Omega

What's a hero like Carbide without a villain like Omega? Okay technically there's not really any lore saying Omega's a bad guy, but just look at him!

Black Knight

One of the first uber-difficult to unlock skins, it'd be nice for latecomers to the Fortnite hype train to be able to play with the Black Knight skin in some fashion.

Raven

Todd McFarlane doesn't just make toys, y'know. He's also responsible for Spawn, one of the edgiest anti-heroes in all of comics. It'd be all too fitting to let him make a toy for Fortnite's edgiest skin.

Rex

It's a guy in a dinosaur costume. Why wouldn't you want this?

Battle Hound

It's a guy in a dog costume. Why wouldn't you want this?

Skull Trooper

A favorite among Fortnite players, Skull Trooper may not be the flashiest of skins, but it'd show McFarlane knows what the people want.

Snorkel Ops

Hey, not every Fortnite figure has to be based off something super rare. Snorkel Ops is great and simple, in a GI Joe sort of way - perfect for action figure adaptation.

Reaper

Sadly, McFarlane Toys does not hold the rights to make toys based on John Wick. But Reaper is definitely not John Wick, alright? He's Reaper, and he's legally distinct from any other suit-wearing, classic car-loving, long-haired assassins. Should be totally clear.

Drift

I know, I know, Drift is new and so maybe this feels a bit like wanting something just because it's the new hotness. But I am not ashamed to say I love Drift so. Damn. Much. Seriously, there is no other skin that makes me want to git gud at Fortnite as much as this one. And just like Carbide and Omega, you could power him up with swappable armor pieces!