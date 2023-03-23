Fort Solis is coming this summer to PS5 and PC and still looks excellent

Fort Solis quickly became one of our most anticipated upcoming PS5 games following its reveal last year, thanks to its creepy atmosphere and all-star cast of actors helping to bring this third-person thriller to life.

That hype hasn't subsided after a new trailer debuted at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, which reaffirmed a summer release window.

Wishlist Fort Solis on Steam (opens in new tab)

Fort Solis is set to be a single-player adventure set on one long night on Mars, where engineer Jack Leary (voiced by Red Dead Redemption 2 star Roger Clark) responds to a routine alarm which quickly spirals out of control – don't they always? This new game for 2023 also counts Julia Brown (World on Fire) and Troy Baker (The Last of Us) among its cast, with the trio working to heighten the immersion of this intimate sci-fi adventure.

While we're still waiting to see more of the game in action, you can head over to the Fort Solis Steam page (opens in new tab) to add it to your wishlist, that way you'll be alerted for the final release date of one of the more exciting upcoming PC games for 2023. There's still plenty for developer Fallen Leaf to show off its upcoming indie game too, from the depths of Fort Solis' superstructure to how Jack Leary will handle this high-fidelity experience designed to elicit fear and empathy.

