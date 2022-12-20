Former Valorant game director is now "working on new stuff" at Bungie

Valorant's former game director Joe Ziegler has left his role at Riot Games to join Destiny developer Bungie.

"I am departing with a heart full of gratitude for Riot Games and all of you for the amazing memories we've shared together," Ziegler wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). Shortly after, he followed this up with an update on his future plans: "Happy to announce my new home is at Bungie working on new stuff that hopefully will one day get to be played by you all."

Update: Happy to announce my new home is at Bungie working on new stuff that hopefully will one day get to be played by you all. Much <3.December 19, 2022 See more

Ziegler joined Riot Games as a game designer back in 2010. He was instrumental in shaping the studio's free-to-play hero shooter Valorant and spent eight years working on the game before stepping down from his position as game director in 2021.

According to his LinkedIn profile (opens in new tab), he's joining Bungie as a game director, but what exactly he'll be working on remains a mystery for now. It doesn't appear to be Destiny 2-related – though fans of the Crucible are hoping Ziegler's experience may buoy the MMO's long-struggling PvP – but rather attached to a new project the studio has in the pipeline. Various job listings have hinted at a new "multiplayer action game," seemingly with "MMO, F2P, and mobile" elements in the works at Bungie, which may or may not be a modern-day revival of its Marathon series.

Earlier this year, Bungie teased players by confirming that an Easter egg related to the studio's new IP is hidden somewhere in Destiny. Over in the world of Valorant, an immensely dedicated player recently managed to achieve Immortal rank, the second-highest rank in the game, using only a pistol.

Keep up to date with all the best games set to launch next year with our guide to new games 2023.