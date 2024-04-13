Former Blizzard president wants to be able to leave a "tip" after completing $70 games: "I wish I could give these folks another $10 or $20"

Former Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, who exited the publisher in January, would like to leave tips after completing some $70 games.

"I've thought about this idea for a while, as a player, since I've been diving into single player games lately," Ybarra wrote in a social media post earlier this week. "When I beat a game, there are some that just leave me in awe of how amazing the experience was."

After completing certain games, Ybarra says he often wishes he could "give these folks another $10 or $20 because it was worth more than my initial $70 and they didn't try to nickel and dime me every second." Ybarra points to games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and Elden Ring as examples.

"I know $70 is already a lot, but it's an option at the end of the game I wish I had at times," he continues. "Some games are that special."

Ybarra acknowledges that "most will dislike this idea" and the general public is "tired of tipping in everything else." Though he reckons his idea is "different from a pressure to tip type scenario many face" in certain industries. That last comment is likely referring to the tipping culture that companies exploit to keep wages down, while the employee relies on customers to make up the difference.

Players understandably had negative reactions to Ybarra's idea, especially since microtransactions, aggressive monetization, and even $70 price tags have been the topic of heated online debate. Games Ybarra oversaw during his tenure are no stranger to this kind of controversy, with Overwatch 2 recently coming under fire for overpriced crossover skins.

The other common question around Ybarra's idea is: who gets these tips? Most of the games Ybarra mentioned were attached to large publishers, not independent teams, so when a player hands away their theoretical $10 tip, there's no way to make sure it reaches the developers who actually bring these games to fruition.

Mike Ybarra previously said gamers have “no patience” and “want new stuff every hour.”