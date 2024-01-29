Blizzard's new president is an Activision executive who oversaw Call of Duty

Blizzard Entertainment has announced former Call of Duty GM Johanna Faries is its new president, replacing outgoing leader Mike Ybarra.

In a news release, Faries is quick to acknowledge the mass layoffs at Blizzard that accompanied Ybarra's departure from the company and preceded her apointment as president.

"Today also brings some mixed emotions," Faries says. "The loss of talented teammates in recent days is hard to hold side-by-side with the immense excitement I feel about joining Blizzard – and building on the momentum you’ve created for Blizzard’s next chapter."

Faries has worked at Activision since August 2018 when she joined the company as commissioner for Call of Duty Esports. From April 2021 until now, she's been general manager for the Call of Duty franchise, which could raise eyebrows as she moves to lead a studio with a very different pedigree from Activision.

"The news of my appointment may no doubt bring up a range of reactions, questions, even concerns," she says.

"Activision, Blizzard, and King are decidedly different companies with distinct games, cultures, and communities. It is important to note that Call of Duty's way of waking up in the morning to deliver for players can often differ from the stunning games in Blizzard's realm: each with different gameplay experiences, communities that surround them, and requisite models of success.

"I've discussed this with the Blizzard leadership team and I'm walking into this role with sensitivity to those dynamics, and deep respect for Blizzard, as we begin to explore taking our universes to even higher heights."

Faries will officially start work as Blizzard's new president on Monday, February 5. Her near-term and broader plans for the company have yet to be revealed, but this is nonetheless a major shakeup that's sure to have an impact across the studio's many enduring IPs.

A newly canceled Blizzard survival game was in development for 6 years.