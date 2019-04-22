Forget Game of Thrones, the new Detective Pikachu trailer is here to break you

The use of Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World is a red flag in any movie scene, and the latest Detective Pikachu trailer uses it with emotional abandon. The latest trailer is a montage of cute Pokemon, beautiful locations, and Dad hug chat. If you don't cry, go and see your doctor because you are a psychopath.

Detective Pikachu will be released in movie theaters on May 10, with Justice Smith as lead Tim Goodman and Ryan Reynolds providing the voice of Pikachu. The plot centers around Tim and Pikachu's hunt for Tim's missing father, and takes place in Ryme City, where Pokemon and humans live side by side.

It's directed by Rob Letterman - who previously worked on Goosebumps and Monsters vs. Aliens - and he recently told IGN he wants the Pokemon featured in the movie to feel as real as possible.

"You should think of it as the way [Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy character] Rocket Raccoon sits in the movie as if he’s really there. It’s that technology. The same group of people that worked on that, or worked on Jungle Book. We’ve got the people on it that worked on Fantastic Beasts," he said.

"They’re technically, some of the most high-end visual effects in the world. It’s completely photorealistic, like they are alive and in the movie."

One thing has me worried... is it just me, or is our hero Tim Goodman carrying a clearly injured Pikachu at one point? Because honestly, between this and Game of Thrones definitely about to slaughter all my favorites, I don't think I can handle it.