Batman and Watchmen collide in Flashpoint Beyond #0

Flashpoint Beyond is about to bring together several of the many worlds of DC's Omniverse - but that crossing over of realities apparently goes even deeper than previously known, with characters from the Watchmen universe joining the story in a newly released preview of interior pages from Flashpoint Beyond #1.

(Image credit: DC)

The upcoming Flashpoint Beyond limited series, which revives the name and some of the characters of the 2011 event that rebooted the DC Universe into the 'New 52' era, is written by Geoff Johns, who's now bringing Mime and Marionette into the new story - a pair of characters he used extensively in the recent Doomsday Clock event which brought together the core DC Universe and the world of Watchmen.

What's more, as the pair team up with Batman in the pages from artist Eduardo Risso, a few small details hint at larger connections to the DC Universe. For one thing, Batman's chalkboard full of clues mentions "5G averted" - a bit of metatextual reference to DC's scrapped plans to reboot its universe again with younger characters. That plan has come to pass in a different form, with a recent focus on legacy heroes at DC.

Here's the gallery of pages:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

"Collaborating with Eduardo has been a dream my entire career," writer Geoff Johns states along with the preview pages.

"The chance to work on a story with such an iconic and legendary artist, centered around the troubled Thomas Wayne, made returning to the world of Flashpoint and its vengeful Batman special," he continues. "Our goal was to create an event that's every bit as emotional as it is epic, not only revealing the how's and why's of Thomas Wayne’s returning timeline but what it means to the past, present and future of Bruce Wayne and DC. We hope readers enjoy the ride."

Flashpoint Beyond #0 is due out April 5.

The original Flashpoint is one of the most impactful DC events of all time.