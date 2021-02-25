Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach trailer gives first look at gameplay

Today's PlayStation State of Play stream revealed a new Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach trailer, and with it comes our first look at gameplay.

From the look of the gameplay footage, which is running on a PS5, Security Breach will sport a first-person perspective and feature stealth gameplay and chase sequences. Security Breach will be the second game in the franchise to have first-person roaming gameplay, the other being the VR game Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted. For reference, Security Breach is being handled by Steel Wool Studios, which developed Help Wanted.

The first Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach gameplay trailer stars an assortment of terrifying animatronics. The story seems to involve the protagonist rescuing someone named Gary from an indoor shopping mall, where he's being terrorized by all sorts of possessed attractions. We also got a look at some of the locations you'll get to explore, which include a sprawling kid's playground, a laser tag arena, an arcade, and what looks like a movie theater.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is the eighth entry in the series and the first to take advantage of the PS5's real-time ray-tracing tech, which should make the animated horror more immersive than ever. It's coming to PS5, PS4, and PC sometime in 2021 as a timed console exclusive, with versions for other platforms coming at least three months later.

For everything else on the horizon this year and beyond, check out our comprehensive round-up of all the new games 2021.