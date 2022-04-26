First Bullet Train footage gets rave reactions as viewers compare it to movies by John Woo and Guy Ritchie

The first 20 minutes of upcoming action movie Bullet Train have premiered at CinemaCon, and reactions from viewers are overwhelmingly positive.

"Just saw 1st 20 minutes of BULLET TRAIN. It’s funny, violent, and Brad Pitt looks to be perfect for David Leitch's brand of action!" tweeted Insider entertainment correspondent Jason Guerrasio.

"First up, BULLET TRAIN. David Leitch in the house," said The Ankler reporter

Jeff Sneider. "Showed us the first 10-15 mins. of the film… It felt like John Woo got his hands on a Guy Ritchie script."

Meanwhile, Fandango editor Erik Davis tweeted : "We just watched the first 15 minutes or so of Bullet Train, which was awesome. A bunch of crazy assassins on a train, all colliding with one another. Brad Pitt thinks it’s a simple snatch-and-grab job, and then all hell breaks loose. Terrific humor, too."

Based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka (the English translation is titled Bullet Train), the story follows a group of assassins on board a high-speed Tokyo train who discover that their assignments are all interconnected. We're betting there's not going to be much peace being put out into the world, then.

Bullet Train's ensemble cast also includes Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Logan Lerman, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka, Sandra Bullock, and Bad Bunny.

The movie is directed by David Leitch, whose previous offerings include Charlize Theron-led action-thriller Atomic Blonde , Deadpool 2 , and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw .