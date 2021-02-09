Final Fantasy 7 Remake reportedly coming to PS5 and PC with new story content

Final Fantasy 7 Remake could be getting updated PS5 and PC ports sporting new story content.

That's according to reputable Final Fantasy leaker Navtra , who recently suggested that the remake is headed to PS5 and PC packing more than visual upgrades. They acknowledged that this information is both unofficial and potentially outdated, but maintained that "new story content" was planned for the upgraded ports.

This isn't the first time that Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been rumored for other platforms, but current circumstances suggest this may be the last time before an official announcement. For starters, the game's co-director, Motomu Toriyama, says new information on the remake will be announced at a concert coming this Saturday, February 13. Naturally, Toriyama didn't up and say 'hey look out for a PS5 version,' but the possibility remains on the table.

Just as importantly, we know that Final Fantasy 7 Remake could come to other platforms as early as April, which is when its timed PS4 exclusivity will come to an end. This exclusivity window was originally scheduled to end on March 3, according to the initial box art, but it was later extended to April 10. April's not far away, so if Square Enix does have PS5 and/or PC ports in store, this month would be a reasonable time to announce them.

On top of that, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was among the games updated with unspecified PS5-related support last October. God of War (2018) was also on the list, and its official PS5 upgrade patch was released just last week.

All of this remains unconfirmed, but the timing raises an eyebrow and the idea certainly isn't far-fetched. After all, Square Enix just announced an upgraded PS5 port of Final Fantasy 14 .

What's coming in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2? Two developers gave us a little tease earlier this month.