Final Fantasy 7 Remake concept art shows Cloud absolutely slaying in other versions of his iconic dress

The devs behind Final Fantasy 7 Remake have shared some early concept art of Cloud in a dress, and he somehow looks good in every iteration.

Square Enix has shared a tweet that features several sketches of Cloud in various purple, blue, and pink outfits, along with the caption (machine translated): "Today, we present rough art of Cloud in a dress drawn in the early stages of development!" The tweet continues: "Various other designs were also considered, including a dress with a pure white neck ribbon and a chic black dress!"

本日は、開発初期に描かれたドレス姿のクラウドのラフアートをご紹介！🎨✨他にも、真っ白なネックリボンのドレスやシックな黒のドレスなど様々なデザインが考えられていたんですよ。👗👠🪡🧵#FF7R #FF7R_inter pic.twitter.com/viFw9VwokoNovember 29, 2023

It's hard to imagine Cloud in anything but the purple and blue corset dress we know him in now, but it's still interesting to know that the former soldier can look good in just about anything. I'm particularly a fan of the design that features the pink bows and ribbons. Here's hoping some of these alternative designs will still one day find themselves in the game - maybe in the form of DLC for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth?

Cloud's dress aside, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth recently settled an old JRPG debate , as Square Enix reveals that players will be able to set optional level scaling. The director of the upcoming remake's sequel also shocked us all recently by telling fans that his cat won't cameo again because he'd "like to think" it died in Remake - which is about as heartbreaking as Final Fantasy 7's big twist which is expected to return.

We don't have too long to wait now to reunite with Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and the others as Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth is set to release on February 29, 2024.