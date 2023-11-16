Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director says his cat won't cameo again because he'd "like to think" it died in Remake

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth won't feature one cat from Remake - because it probably died.

GamesRadar+ recently spoke to co-director Naoki Hamaguchi as part of our extensive Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth interview. Hamaguchi was pretty tight-lipped on what to expect from Rebirth and its eventual sequel, but he did confirm that his cat wouldn't be returning for the middle part of the remake trilogy.

That's right: Hamaguchi's cat actually made it into Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as one of the three cats that Wedge takes care of. The co-director's cat is called Musashi, but unfortunately poor Musashi won't be making a grand return for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth next year.

"This is only in my head canon here," Hamaguchi said of Musashi, "but personally I'd like to think that he was caught up in the Sector 7 plate fall with Jessie and that lot – he's probably not gonna turn up!" Rebirth's co-director thinks his own cat is probably dead, then, crushed under the weight of the Sector 7 plate.

Well, that's a dark turn of events for Wedge's cats. In the years since Remake launched in 2020, there's been a lot of debate over whether Biggs and Jessie survived the Sector 7 plate fall, thanks to one particularly teasing scene - but one things fans nearly unanimously agree on is that Wedge is sadly dead and gone.

Elsewhere in our big interview, Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase revealed that Rebirth's story won't "go wildly out" from the original, and will still link back to Advent Children at the end of the remake trilogy. Good news for those who loved the whacky events of the sequel movie.

