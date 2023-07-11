Final Fantasy 16 fans want DLC that tackles the mystery of a missing deity

Now that Final Fantasy 16 players have reached the end of the new game, they're making their voices heard for DLC requests.

The player just below wastes zero time getting to the heart of the matter: Leviathan. There's a lot of Final Fantasy 16 players out there wanting DLC themed around Leviathan, who's posited as the 'lost' Eikon in the new game. Many players want a DLC delving into the background of this enigmatic titan, and taking a look into what truly happened in the past with the Eikon.

Let's address the elephant in the room or should I say that LEVIATHAN in Final Fantasy XVII think it's what they meant by leaving the door open for FFXVIAny theories? pic.twitter.com/TtL5LdysoBJuly 3, 2023

Another player addresses how Final Fantasy 16 could potentially reach this DLC scenario. We've got to admit, the Fallen technology (especially the airships) were set up to be a bigger part of Final Fantasy 16 than they ended up being, and a DLC could capitalize on the setup by having them transport Clive back to the past to encounter Leviathan.

Just had an idea for #FFXVI DLC What if some Fallen technology becomes active that when you interact with it Clive gets sent back in time - you get to see Leviathan, the downfall of the Fallen, other Mothercrystals, explore the North before the Blight etc - yooo :o pic.twitter.com/2LVhRDQDZsJuly 9, 2023

Then again, some players just want to play as the other Eikons for a change. Although Clive transforms into Ifrit, he never gets to physically embody the other Eikons like Garuda or Titan. That's probably because it'd literally double the development time for everyone at Square Enix, but it hasn't stopped players asking for it.

My biggest hope for FFXVI DLC aside from Leviathan is some way to play as the other Dominants. It's a DMC staple to have other characters so here's hopingJuly 10, 2023

Oh, but on the other hand, what we really need is a DLC where Gav keeps interrupting Clive and Kill smooching in increasingly comical ways - right? The poor Geordie just can't help himself sometimes, and he may be an absolute dolt at times, but he's still our dolt.

Leviathan DLC? Jill DLC? What we need is a Gav DLC where we sprint to Clive's location whenever Clive and Jill are about to kiss.July 9, 2023

Then again, what if Square Enix just left Final Fantasy 16 alone? This has admittedly always been the development team's plan, when they originally shot down the prospect of DLC earlier this year, and we've got to agree with the Twitter user below in that not everything needs a sequel or follow-up. Sometimes you can just leave a good thing alone to speak for itself.

Absolutely not. There's a bad track record for what happens when they do this to FF's. The most DLC I'd be interested in is Leviathan or a Cid pre-hideaway POV chapter. We need to learn to leave media alone when it ends. Not everything needs a sequel. https://t.co/t0UgfvC2pUJuly 9, 2023

Even Square Enix shooting down DLC hasn't stopped Final Fantasy 16 players from theorizing about expansions. It's always fun to speculate though, just as long as no one takes the lack of DLC from Square Enix as a personal slight.

Final Fantasy 16 is getting a musical adaptation however, if you fancy heading off to Japan in 2024 to see it in person.