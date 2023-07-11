Final Fantasy 16 fans want DLC that tackles the mystery of a missing deity

By Hirun Cryer
published

There's one crucial stone left unturned

Final Fantasy 16 healing
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Now that Final Fantasy 16 players have reached the end of the new game, they're making their voices heard for DLC requests.

The player just below wastes zero time getting to the heart of the matter: Leviathan. There's a lot of Final Fantasy 16 players out there wanting DLC themed around Leviathan, who's posited as the 'lost' Eikon in the new game. Many players want a DLC delving into the background of this enigmatic titan, and taking a look into what truly happened in the past with the Eikon.

See more

Another player addresses how Final Fantasy 16 could potentially reach this DLC scenario. We've got to admit, the Fallen technology (especially the airships) were set up to be a bigger part of Final Fantasy 16 than they ended up being, and a DLC could capitalize on the setup by having them transport Clive back to the past to encounter Leviathan.

See more

Then again, some players just want to play as the other Eikons for a change. Although Clive transforms into Ifrit, he never gets to physically embody the other Eikons like Garuda or Titan. That's probably because it'd literally double the development time for everyone at Square Enix, but it hasn't stopped players asking for it.

See more

Oh, but on the other hand, what we really need is a DLC where Gav keeps interrupting Clive and Kill smooching in increasingly comical ways - right? The poor Geordie just can't help himself sometimes, and he may be an absolute dolt at times, but he's still our dolt.

See more

Then again, what if Square Enix just left Final Fantasy 16 alone? This has admittedly always been the development team's plan, when they originally shot down the prospect of DLC earlier this year, and we've got to agree with the Twitter user below in that not everything needs a sequel or follow-up. Sometimes you can just leave a good thing alone to speak for itself.

See more

Even Square Enix shooting down DLC hasn't stopped Final Fantasy 16 players from theorizing about expansions. It's always fun to speculate though, just as long as no one takes the lack of DLC from Square Enix as a personal slight.

Final Fantasy 16 is getting a musical adaptation however, if you fancy heading off to Japan in 2024 to see it in person.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.