My favorite JRPG of 2023 is at its lowest ever price in this Black Friday sale

This excellent Black Friday Final Fantasy 16 deal should not be ignored. One of the best games of 2023 is enjoying its first substantial price cut since its launch earlier this year, available at Amazon for just $35. That, my friends, is a 50% saving for an adventure which will bring you hours of enjoyment.

Honestly, given how packed this year has been with excellent new releases, I really didn't think I was going to have time to really sink my teeth into Final Fantasy 16. But I sat down with it one weekend and ended up pouring some 50 hours into it – once I started I really just couldn't stop, and it's currently my favorite RPG of the year (sorry Baldur's Gate 3).

Final Fantasy 16 is undoubtedly one of the best PS5 games of the year too, with its massive-scale battles helping to really get the most out of your system. That's why this is for sure one of the best Black Friday gaming deals that I've seen so far, and one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals full stop. So what are you waiting for? Go get yourself $35 off Final Fantasy 16 and have yourself a truly excellent time.

Should you buy Final Fantasy 16?

In our Final Fantasy 16 review, we scored the game 4.5/5 Stars. GamesRadar's Deputy News Editor Iain Harris says that, "In ditching turn-based combat for combo-heavy melees, Final Fantasy 16 recaptures the spirit of reinvention that the series lends itself to. This new approach to action coalesces with a world you'll want to explore, and an endearing story which is powerfully executed by its voice cast. Overall, Final Fantasy 16 is an experience that stands alongside the series' greats."

Having completed the game myself, I agree wholeheartedly. It's one of the best looking games of the year, it plays phenomenally well, and I really found myself falling in love with the characters – even Clive, which has to be one of the most poorly named protagonists for a fantasy RPG in years. Still, with that all said, I couldn't recommend this game highly enough – and for the price, it's an absolute steal.

