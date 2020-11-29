Final Fantasy 14's next big update, Futures Rewritten, gets a release date

Square Enix has revealed that the next highly-anticipated chapter of Final Fantasy 14, Patch 5.4, will go live on December 8, 2020.

To celebrate, the developer also dropped a brand new video teaser over the weekend showcasing the latest content following the conclusion of the Shadowbringers saga (thanks, Eurogamer ).

As Demi summarised when it was first announced, Patch 5.4 - entitled Futures Rewritten - will introduce new Main Scenario Quests that will begin to lay the groundwork for the next unannounced expansion and will focus on the aftermath of Patch 5.3’s dramatic conclusion. The main story will also feature familiar faces from previous expansions.

A new raid dungeon is also going to be added to Patch 5.4 called Eden’s Promise and will be a continuation of the Eden Verse raid series story which began at the end of Shadowbringers. As well as this, a new dungeon called Matoya’s Relict is coming along with a brand new Trial, called Castrum Marinum.

The Sorrow of Werlyt, a new mission in the Chronicles of a New Era quest line is going to be added, and will continue the story of the Empire’s warmachine development projects. Fan speculation suggests that the next boss will be the Emerald Weapon, having already beaten the Ruby Weapon and Sapphire Weapon.

ICYMI, Final Fantasy 14 was recently revealed to be playable on PS5 through backwards compatibility .