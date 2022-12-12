Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster rated for Nintendo Switch and PS4

It looks like Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Released on PC and mobile back in February, Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster, as its name suggests, offers updated versions of the first six entries in the long-running JRPG series together in one neat package. Despite the series' long history with both Nintendo and Sony, this collection, rather curiously, wasn't scheduled for release on modern consoles. But according to a classification board rating, Square Enix will soon be righting that wrong.

As spotted by user cefaluu on the Final Fantasy subreddit (opens in new tab), Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster has been rated by the ESRB for Nintendo Switch and PS4 (opens in new tab). Like the PC and mobile versions, the console release will see lots of modern polish added to these classic role-playing adventures, including improved 2D pixel graphics and a modernised UI.

We'll have to wait for an official announcement to know exactly when Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster will make its way to Switch and PS4. The original Final Fantasy launched in Japan on December 18, 1987, so Square Enix could be planning to share the news on what will be the game's 35th anniversary.

All these years later and Final Fantasy is showing no signs of slowing down. A spectacular new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 was shown during last week's Game Awards, which also revealed a June 22, 2023, release date. Also set to launch next year is the second instalment in the remake trilogy, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. And if you're in need of more JRPG action in the meantime, tomorrow sees the release of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, which in our review, we describe as “a fascinating look into the Square Enix of the past”.

See where the series' early entries rank in our guide to the best Final Fantasy games.