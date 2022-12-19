FIFA predicted the World Cup winner for the fourth consecutive time

FIFA has correctly predicted the World Cup winners for the fourth time in a row.

Back on November 8, a few short weeks before the 2022 World Cup began, EA published (opens in new tab) its simulated results of the tournament using FIFA 23. Although FIFA 23 claimed Argentina would beat Brazil in the final, a result which would be partially incorrect, the game accurately predicted Argentina as the ultimate winner.

FIFA 23 also correctly predicted Argentina's Emi Martinez as the winner of the tournament's Golden Glove award (but didn't predict him doing that (opens in new tab) with the trophy). The game also very nearly got the Golden Boot winner correct, awarding it to Messi in first position, and Kylian Mbappe in third - the latter would eventually take the award by virtue of a World Cup Final hat-trick.

EA has been predicting the World Cup winner using FIFA for a fair while now. Weirdly enough, FIFA predicted Spain winning in 2010, Germany taking the top spot in 2014, and France being crowned champions in 2018, which means 2022 marks the fourth time in a row where a FIFA game has correctly predicted the World Cup winners.

Unfortunately, FIFA 23 decided the World Cup Final would be decided by just a single goal, which couldn't have been further from the truth. France and Argentina put on one of the best World Cup Finals in recent memory, each netting three goals (one each in extra time), before Argentina won it four to two on penalties. Let's circle back in 2026 to see what FIFA has to say then.

