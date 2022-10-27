FFXIV Live Letter to reveal what’s to come in patch 6.3

Square Enix is hosting Final Fantasy 14’s next Letter from the Producer next month, offering a glimpse at what’s next for the MMO.

As revealed in a new blog post (opens in new tab), Final Fantasy 14’s next Live Letter kicks off on November 11 at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am GMT, and can be watched through YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab). As per usual, the audio will be in Japanese without English subtitles, though plenty of the slides will be in English. There will also be plenty of live tweets on the game’s Twitter account. (opens in new tab)

Square Enix doesn’t offer much on what’s on show, aside from confirming we’ll see part one of patch 6.3 and “miscellaneous updates”. That said, we do have some ideas thanks to the Endwalker post-release roadmap revealed in a Live Letter stream earlier this year.

Alongside more story content, the headline addition is likely to be the next step of the Myths of the Realm Alliance series, a chonky 24-player raid that sees players unravel the mystery of The Twelve. We may also see another deep dungeon, which represents some of the hardest Final Fantasy 14 you can do. Elsewhere, you’ve got the implementation of the Trust system for remaining Heavensward main scenario dungeons, and another ultimate duty.

While we’ve seen this all revealed by Square Enix, the developer hasn’t confirmed what’s coming in part one specifically, though you don’t have long to wait and find out.

Square Enix has also previously revealed that patch 6.3 should release in December 2022 or January 2023, though anything more specific than that will likely have to wait for a Live Letter.

